Chatham Financial, a global leader in financial risk management advisory and technology solutions, is pleased to announce Jennifer McLellan is joining the company as a Managing Director in the global OTC derivative instruments, ISDA and regulatory practice.

Jennifer established a leading practice in 2011 for law firm Dickson Minto, where she was the Head of Derivatives before joining Chatham. She has advised private equity sponsors, their portfolio investments, UK listed and private corporates, and an array of investment fund boards and managers on the end-user legal and regulatory issues around derivatives.

Jennifer brings hands-on knowledge in navigating complicated cross-border M&A leveraged deals, including some of the largest European LBOs. She has advised on all stages of the deal lifecycle including diligence, deal contingent structures, running competitive multi-bank interest rate and FX hedging processes, as well as financial restructuring.

On the funds side, Jennifer has a wealth of experience in advising partnerships, AIFs, OEICs, UCITS, REITs, hedge funds and investment trusts on hedging, return generation and wider benchmark issues.

"Chatham is unrivalled in the market for their scale and coverage, and I have personally experienced their first-class approach to client service," said Jennifer. "I am excited to join such a high calibre advisory team and I look forward to bringing my knowledge to Chatham for the benefit of our clients."

"The Chatham team has known Jennifer for a very long time, and we are delighted she is combining forces with us," said Jackie Bowie, Head of Europe for Chatham Financial. "We welcome both the breadth of her deal experience and her expertise in constantly evolving OTC regulatory issues. I know our clients will gain significant value from her knowledge and approach in these areas."

Jennifer received her law degrees from the University of Edinburgh and the Université of Paris XI.

About Chatham Financial

Chatham Financial is the largest independent financial risk management advisory and technology firm. A leader in debt and derivative solutions, Chatham provides clients with access to in-depth knowledge, innovative tools, and an incomparable team of over 600 employees to help mitigate risks associated with interest rate, foreign currency, and commodity exposures. Founded in 1991, Chatham serves more than 3,500 companies across a wide range of industries handling over $1 trillion in transaction volume annually and helping businesses maximize their value in the capital markets, every day. To learn more, visit chathamfinancial.com.

