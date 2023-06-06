Education Resources, Inc. Releases New Toe Walking Course from Internationally Renowned Faculty, Liesa M. Ritchie-Persaud

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces the launch of Toe Walking: In-Depth Clinical Applications-ON-DEMAND, a brand-new continuing education course for pediatric therapists, taught by ERI's engaging and internationally renowned instructor, Liesa M. Ritchie-Persaud PT, DPT, PCS, CKTP.

Toe Walking: In-Depth Clinical Applications - ON-DEMAND, which is available through ERI's website, was recorded at Liesa's live webinar in February, 2023 and can now be taken from the convenience of home or office.

Liesa developed this new course to build on Toe-Walking: Evaluation and Treatment of Pediatric Equinus Gait (new title for the course formerly called "Part A," same exact course). This brand-new course, Toe Walking: In-Depth Clinical Applications-ON-DEMAND, offers the opportunity to apply the information learned from Part A, while also expanding on this knowledge to help therapists become more confident in their evaluation and treatment skills for toe walking.

Here's what other therapists have said about the course:

Amazing course that helps tie together loose ends from the initial toe walking course and clinical practice. This course really helped me connect the dots and I feel empowered to use my new skills and knowledge in the clinic this week. Liesa is amazing in every way. She's organized, a great speaker, and so knowledgeable. She speaks so well with humor as needed; the 8-hour course flew by! Alyssa I., PT, DPT

Great course, it had been years since I took Liesa's previous Toe Walking course, so this was great to reinforce what I do and to add more tools to my tool box. Catherine S., PT

Toe Walking: In-Depth Clinical Applications-ON-DEMAND is offered for $229/person. Participants will have access to the course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 7 contact hours (0.7 CEUs) upon completion. Learn more and register HERE.

For questions or group rates, please email info@educationresourcesinc.com.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

