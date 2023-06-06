Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and Port of Tauranga continue two decades of collaboration with new hybrid straddle carrier order

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 JUNE 2023 AT 10.15 AM. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q2 2023 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2023.



The Port of Tauranga, located on New Zealand's North Island, is the country's largest container terminal and its premier freight gateway, handling around 25 million tons of cargo and 1.2 million TEU a year. The port boasts significant land holdings and unrivalled sea, road and rail connections, and it has invested significant capital in recent years to enable it to process the largest container vessels visiting New Zealand today. Its equipment fleet already includes a number of Kalmar straddle carriers, including three hybrid models purchased in 2020.



Dan Kneebone, Property & Infrastructure Manager, Port of Tauranga: "We purchased our first Kalmar straddle carriers back in 2000, and those machines are still fully functional after 22 years. We aim to be carbon-zero by 2050 and to reduce our emissions by 5% per year relative to cargo volumes. To achieve this target we need to renew our fleet with eco-efficient equipment. We've had great success with our three existing hybrids, which are around 25% more fuel efficient than our diesel-electric fleet."



Allan M. Baker, Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Kalmar: "As a loyal Kalmar customer of over 20 years, Kalmar is very pleased to continue our collaboration with the Port of Tauranga. Our hybrid straddle carriers, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines, will have an important role in helping the port both meet its tough carbon-reduction targets and fulfil its ambitious growth plans."





Further information for the press:

Allan M. Baker, Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Kalmar, tel. +61 418 897 412, allan.baker@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments