Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.: Intellia Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Jean-François Formela, M.D. From its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that Jean-François Formela, M.D. is retiring from its board of directors, effective June 15, 2023.



"Working with the team at Intellia and seeing the company's transformation from an idea to a leader in genome editing has been one of the most exciting journeys in my career," said Jean-François Formela, M.D. "I am confident this is just the beginning for John and his team. I can't wait to see Intellia's next chapter and how they will transform the future of medicine."

Dr. Formela was a co-founder of Intellia and has served as a member of the board of directors since May 2014. Dr. Formela is currently a partner at Atlas Venture, a life sciences focused venture capital firm.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside Jean-François, and I would like to thank him for both his vision and leadership over the past decade," said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. "Jean-François has played an instrumental role in our mission to advance the development of CRISPR-based therapies and transform the lives of people living with severe diseases. On behalf of the Board, we wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company's in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

