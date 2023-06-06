

Planned Route of East Micronesia Cable System

TOKYO, June 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has signed a contract with FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation (FSMTCC), based in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), BwebwerikiNet Limited (BNL) of the Republic of Kiribati, and Nauru Fibre Cable Corporation (NFCC) of the Republic of Nauru for construction, supply and installation of the optical fibre submarine cable system to be called East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS). EMCS, with a total length of approximately 2,250km, will connect four islands amongst FSM (Pohnpei and Kosrae), Kiribati (Tarawa) and Nauru with a large-capacity optical fibre submarine cable. This is the first submarine cable connection for the islands of Tarawa (Kiribati), Nauru and the state of Kosrae (FSM).EMCS will ensure high-speed, high-quality, reliable, and more secure communications for residents, businesses and governments in the region, as well as contribute to improved digital connectivity and further economic development.The East Micronesia Cable System Project is supported by the governments of Australia, Japan and the United States, and will be implemented with grant funding from the three countries.Gordon Segal, Chief Executive Officer of FSMTCC and Chairman of the EMCS Management Committee, said, "Kosrae is the only state in FSM that remains without a submarine cable connection. This project will support equal access to digital connectivity across all four states of FSM and greatly enhance our ability to access information and essential services. We thank all our project partners for their support and collaboration."Ioane Koroivuki, Chief Executive Officer of BNL, said, "We are pleased to recognise this occasion, and what it means for Kiribati and the Micronesian region. BNL looks forward to bringing this project to fruition alongside our EMCS partners, NEC Corporation, and friends of the Pacific."Jay Udit, acting Chief Executive Officer of NFCC and Secretary for Justice and Border Control, Government of Nauru, said "The proposed submarine cable is a first for Nauru, and is a life-line for the future of our communications system which promises great benefits for Nauru and its people. We are excited to have entered into an agreement with a very experienced and industry-leading corporation, NEC, for the construction, supply and installation of the submarine cable. Equally, we are pleased to partner with the donor agencies and two of our Micronesian partner countries, FSM and Kiribati. We look forward to seeing the completion of the submarine project."Atsushi Kuwahara, Managing Director, Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation, said, "With the recent progress of digitalization, internet connectivity and access to digital technologies increasingly affect the economic and social development of every region. It is a great honor that the NEC Group can use its many years of experience in optical submarine cable technology to contribute to the access to information and communications for residents, businesses and governments of Pacific Island countries."NEC has been a leading supplier of submarine cable systems for more than 50 years, and has built more than 400,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly 10 times. NEC is well-established as a reliable partner in the submarine cable field as a system integrator that provides all aspects of submarine cable operations, including the manufacture and installation of optical submarine cables and repeaters, provision of ocean surveys and route designs, training and delivery testing. NEC's subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures optical submarine cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.