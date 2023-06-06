Endua has installed its first 100 kW standalone hydrogen power bank in Brisbane, Australia. The news comes weeks after the company raised AUD 11.8 million ($7.81 million) to scale the technology.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based startup Endua has unveiled its first hydrogen battery in the Brisbane suburb of Archerfield, near its headquarters, as a testing platform. Endua's hydrogen power bank uses electrolysis technology developed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and is capable of powering 100 kW per unit. The Archerfield hydrogen battery provides ...

