RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces that it has achieved a silver certification from EthiFinance, the European rating, research and advisory group.

The assessment process, conducted by EthiFinance, highlighted the improvement of RWS's ESG performance, particularly on indicators such as governance, social sphere and relations with external stakeholders. RWS recorded an overall score of 68/100 in its latest EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2022 campaign, an increase of 21 points from 2020.

"EthiFinance's assessment confirms RWS's commitment to a sustainable future, combining environmental stewardship and social responsibility with a strong focus on solid corporate governance," said Yannick Breuer, Head of UK Business Development, EthiFinance.

"We are delighted to have been recognized as a leader in human capital among the UK SMIDCAP companies during EthiFinance's comprehensive review of over 500 organizations. This distinction highlights RWS's exceptional performance in human resources policies, working conditions, skills development, equal opportunities and health and safety," said Carla Matthews, Head of Sustainability and ESG at RWS.

EthiFinance is an innovative European rating, research and advisory group serving sustainable finance and sustainable development. The Group provides investors, companies and organizations with high-quality financial and ESG analysis to assess their contribution to sustainable economic, financial and social development.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005169/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105