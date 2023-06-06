Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
06.06.23
09:25 Uhr
180,80 Euro
+0,20
+0,11 %
Veeva Systems: Veeva Business Consulting Expands with New R&D Services

Customers gain industry expertise, data, and best practices to streamline product development

BARCELONA, Spain, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe -Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the expansion of its business consulting services to help life sciences organizations achieve greater speed and efficiency across the product development lifecycle. Veeva R&D Business Consulting will work closely with customers to apply unique industry data, develop new digital operating models, and optimize the use of technology across clinical, regulatory, and safety.

Veeva Systems

"Veeva R&D Business Consulting delivers deep life sciences and product expertise to help biopharmas across the end-to-end product lifecycle," said Dan Rizzo, vice president of Veeva business consulting. "Combining Veeva product knowledge, unique data, and industry best practices will help customers increase operational efficiencies to accelerate the development of new treatments."

Veeva R&D Business Consulting will provide process and operating model design, data governance and change management services, and Veeva Development Cloud optimization. These offerings complement customer investments in software and will enhance engagements with other service providers for planning and executing critical transformation efforts.

Veeva R&D Business Consulting is already supporting clinical, regulatory, and safety initiatives at global biopharmaceutical companies. For more on Veeva R&D Business Consulting, visit veeva.com/eu/businessconsulting.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:


Jeremy Whittaker

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-business-consulting-expands-with-new-rd-services-301842711.html

