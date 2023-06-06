Teledyne Paradise Datacom is pleased to announce the successful integration of the AXIOM-X SCPC modem card into the award winning Satcube KU portable satellite terminal.

Satcube KU portable satellite terminal with Teledyne Paradise Datacom AXIOM-X SCPC modem card (Photo: Business Wire)

Satcube provides seamless broadband connectivity over satellite through easy to use, lightweight terminals. The Satcube KU portable satellite terminal is a highly compact, user-friendly device that delivers quick connectivity empowering people at work, businesses and global organizations, to communicate and deliver critical services at any time.

The new addition of the AXIOM-X further strengthens the ability of the Satcube KU to provide reliable and secure communications to an even greater customer base.

The AXIOM-X has been designed from the ground up to deliver high performance IP centric DVB-S2X SCPC capability for the most stringent mission critical mobile applications and is a perfect complement to the lightweight and portable Satcube KU.

Other noteworthy features of the AXIOM modem line include:

IP centric, DVB-S2X Modem, for the most powerful and robust performance within the space segment

Bandwidth savings: DVB-S2X, ACM, TCP acceleration with header and payload compression

Enhanced doppler capability (±700kHz/ ±100kHz/s) to track fast moving LEO or MEO satellites

The intuitive M&C (management and control) system is equally user-friendly whether on a laptop PC, Mobile, or tablet

The AXIOM-R Rugged modem supports an extended operating temperature range of -40º to +60ºC and IP67 rating

Extended L-band operation to 2,150 MHz

Optimized spectral roll-offs, including 5%, 10%, and 20%

ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM

Part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in amplifier and modem technology. www.paradisedata.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

