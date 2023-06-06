Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 10:18
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CT Property Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

CT Property Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B012T521

Issuer Name

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Jun-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.206426 0.000000 5.206426 12085709
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B012T521 12085709 5.206426
Sub Total 8.A 12085709 5.206426%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.206426 5.206426%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

12. Date of Completion

02-Jun-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London


