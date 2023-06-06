CT Property Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B012T521
Issuer Name
CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
31-May-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Jun-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.206426
|0.000000
|5.206426
|12085709
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B012T521
|12085709
|5.206426
|Sub Total 8.A
|12085709
|5.206426%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|5.206426
|5.206426%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
02-Jun-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London