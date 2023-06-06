INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Licensing Group Confirms Events and Dates Up to End of 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group has announced all confirmed events and/or dates until the end of 2025. They include the next three editions of Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe (BLE).

For the remainder of 2023:

Licensing Expo June 13-15, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Brand Licensing Europe October 4-6, ExCeL, London - please note, this year's dates fall on Wednesday to Friday.

October 4-6, ExCeL, London - B&LIS North America November 2-3, New York, with a half-day retail tour taking place on Thursday November 2 and full content program on Friday November 3.

Confirmed events and dates in 2024:

Licensing for Retail March 7, Convene, 22 Bishopsgate, London

Licensing Expo 2024 May 21-23, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

France Licensing Day June 27, Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris

BLE September 24-26, ExCeL, London

Confirmed events and dates in 2025:

Licensing for Retail Day Date TBC

Date TBC France Licensing Day Date TBC

Licensing Expo May 20-22, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

BLE October 14-16, ExCeL, London

Anna Knight, SVP Licensing, Informa Markets: "Now events are fully back in person and the entire global licensing industry can meet and collaborate in real life, the role of face-to-face meetings and human connections has never been more important. That's why we've decided to release our event dates as early as possible to help everyone reserve the dates and plan their networking diaries in advance."

About the events:

Brand Licensing Europe

BLE is the only pan-European tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together thousands of European retailers, manufacturers and brand owners for three days of deal-making, networking and trend spotting. It's the only event to showcase the best of European licensing and features global, regional and domestic brands from every European country.

Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The flagship event attracts thousands of decision-makers from all five continents and is the launchpad for new brands, new IPs and new content. As the first date in the calendar year for the entire licensing ecosystem, it's the best place to discover new opportunities on a global scale.

Licensing for Retail

Licensing for Retail conference launched in 2023. It brings together 100+ UK retailers to inspire them about the potential of brand licensing through a combination of expert education and networking opportunities designed to ignite vital business relationships with the entire UK licensing ecosystem.

Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit

The Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit (B&LIS) brings together brand licensing leaders and influencers and delivers thought-provoking content expertly curated by License Global and networking opportunities that propel the industry forward.

France Licensing Day

Launched in 2023, France Licensing Day brings together key players in the French market, including retailers, licensors, influential rights holders and agents, to discover the latest trends in-region and enjoy professional meetings, networking and the Licensing International France Awards.

Media information:

About Global Licensing Group:???

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.???

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $315+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

