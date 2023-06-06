Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society: Film the House: Parliamentary film competition shortlists announced by Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Film the House is delighted to announce the shortlists for this year's competition.

Film the House is run in collaboration with MPs to find the filmmakers and scriptwriters of tomorrow. It is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of intellectual property rights to MPs, creators and the wider public. The competition receives parliamentary sponsorship from Lord Clement-Jones, Ellie Reeves MP and Giles Watling MP.

Each year, up-and-coming filmmakers and scriptwriters from across the country submit their entries to their local Member of Parliament. This year's categories include Best Script, Best Short Film and Directors UK Best Film Direction. The finalists were selected by a panel of leading figures from across Britain's creative industries.

The shortlists for this year's competition:

Best Film Script (under 19)

Slay The Beast from A State of Peace - Miro Alleyne-McCarthy

- Miro Alleyne-McCarthy Ghosts and Popcorn - Rhys Griffiths

- Rhys Griffiths Lye - Miguel Mellinger

- Miguel Mellinger The Unseen Guest - Sam O'Brien Hayes

- Sam O'Brien Hayes The Bloody Rose - Damien Weber

Best Film Script (19 or over)

Knaves - Laurie Barraclough

- Laurie Barraclough Smoke That Thunders - Dominic Conneely Hughes

- Dominic Conneely Hughes BOLD - Jonny King

- Jonny King Magpies - Gerline Ndombasi

- Gerline Ndombasi Breathing Underwater - Helena Westerman

Directors UK Best Film Direction

First Timers - Hector Bell

- Hector Bell Harold & Mary - Stephen Gallacher

- Stephen Gallacher Sed Libera Nos A Malo - Jack Salvadori

- Jack Salvadori Eric - David Yorke

Best Short Film (under 19)

Slay The Beast from A State of Peace - Miro Alleyne-McCarthy

- Miro Alleyne-McCarthy Reduced to Clear - Luke Allen Haughton

- Luke Allen Haughton You - Tommy Smith

- Tommy Smith Volition - Dom Witchalls

Best Short Film (19 or over)

Something I said (algo que eu disse) - Sara Barbas

- Sara Barbas Grace - Luke Bradford

- Luke Bradford Bibimbap for One - Ella Greenwood

- Ella Greenwood WHERE I CAN SEE THEM - Lanre Malaolu

- Lanre Malaolu Bluebird - Ryan Pollock

- Ryan Pollock Sed Libera Nos A Malo - Jack Salvadori

All shortlisted creators are invited to the Film the House Winners' Ceremony at the House of Lords on 4 July 2023. The ceremony will be hosted by actor, writer and comedian Helen Lederer.

The competition enjoys widespread industry support and is sponsored by the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS), Directors UK, Disney, the Motion Picture Association, Netflix, Paramount Global, Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Prizes for the winners include:

A cash prize

Mentoring from industry screenwriting professionals

Certificate of classification by BBFC

Film the House award trophy

Lord Dobbs, executive producer and writer of House of Cards, said:

"Those who work in our creative industries are world beaters, singing way above the scale and generating more than £101.5 billion a year for the UK economy. While audiences around the globe lap up this tremendous creativity with more enthusiasm than ever, it's never been more important to protect those who make it all happen. That's where Film the House comes in. It's a fantastic way of celebrating the newest generation of creative artists, while also highlighting the importance of intellectual property rights and engaging MPs with their constituents. I'm delighted to have been a part of last year's parliamentary celebrations - so much fun - and I want to encourage any budding filmmakers to get involved with this year's competition. Make it happen!"

For further information please visit filmthehouse.co.uk or contact info@filmthehouse.co.uk

Editor's Notes

About the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS)

The Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) is a not-for-profit organisation started by writers for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity; ensure they receive fair payment and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. It represents over 120,000 members, and since 1977 has paid over £650million to writers.

About Directors UK

Directors UK is the professional association of UK screen directors. It is a membership organisation representing the creative, economic and contractual interests of 8,000 members - the majority of working TV and film directors in the UK. Directors UK negotiates rights deals and collects and distributes royalties to its members. It also campaigns and lobbies on its members' behalf and provides a range of services including legal advice, events and career development. Directors UK works closely with fellow organisations around the world to represent directors' rights and concerns, promotes excellence in the craft of direction and champions change to the current landscape to create an equal opportunity industry for all.

About The Walt Disney Company EMEA

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $82.7 billion in its Fiscal Year 2022.?

The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region. Between Disneyland Paris and its other iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, 20th Century Studios and ESPN, The Walt Disney Company EMEA entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in more than 130 countries through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company's direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in 60 markets across EMEA.?

About the Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association, Inc. (MPA) serves as the global voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video, and television industries. It works in every corner of the globe to advance the creative industry, protect its members' content across all screens, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that bring an expansion of viewing choices to audiences around the world. Its member studios are: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix, Inc.; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC; and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 220 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commitments.

About Paramount Global

Paramount loves the UK. We have been making and distributing films here for over 100 years, it is a home away from Hollywood for our many film productions. We have been providing television services to UK audiences since 1987 offering the very best in music, comedy, kids and general entertainment programming through Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Pluto TV and Paramount+ - A Mountain of Entertainment!

About Prime Video

Prime Video is one of the world's leading streaming and on-demand services, offering customers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, sport and more - all available to watch on practically any device. Now available in more than 240 countries and territories, Prime Video offers a broad selection of any on-demand video service, including critically acclaimed Amazon Originals Series such as the multi-award-winning The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys; UK-produced hit Amazon Original series like Good Omens, The Grand Tour, Clarkson's Farm and forthcoming drama series The Power, Jungle and The Rig. Plus live sport including English Premier League football and the Autumn Nations Rugby Tournament. All available as part of a Prime membership for just £79 per year or £7.99 a month. New customers can find out more at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and comprehensive portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories, and in 50 different languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences around the world through its iconic brands and products, including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Spanish, Hogar de HGTV, among others. More information: www.wbd.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762326/3371587/1121566_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/film-the-house-parliamentary-film-competition-shortlists-announced-by-authors-licensing--collecting-society-301842300.html