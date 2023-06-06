Kitron ASA: New share capital registered

(2023-06-06) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Kitron ASA on 1 June 2023 regarding issuance of 526,081 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.



The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 19,821,713.40 divided on 198,217,134 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 200 employees, and revenues were EUR 641 million in 2022.

