France's GLHD uses AI tech for landscape integration through a tablet app that displays and visualizes fixed structures at agrivoltaic farms.From pv magazine France French agrivoltaics specialist GLHD has developed a digital tool for viewing its projects in augmented reality. Designed for use on tablets by the Bordeaux-based startup Yzar, the application allows its users to display and visualize the fixed structures or trackers of an agrivoltaic farm in a given landscape. On the basis of this first overview, future residents in the nearby areas will have the possibility of rolling back the panels ...

