Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training in solar technology installation and maintenance, livelihoods development and a holistic women's empowerment curriculum. By fostering self-sufficiency, promoting livelihood development, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Solar Project aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas.

GoviEx is committed to supporting community development initiatives in the vicinity of its projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, and investing in education and skills development is a key part of its wider ESG strategy. As part of the Solar Project, Goviex is funding the installation of solar home lighting systems in forty rural households. These systems will be installed by two rural women solar engineers, affectionately known as 'Solar Mamas', upon completion of their solar training at Barefoot College International's training center in Senegal.

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor the Solar Project, an initiative that aligns with our values and our commitment to supporting local communities in Niger. The project is about much more than bringing sustainable electricity to households - it is about women's empowerment and the empowerment of rural communities. Investing in education and skills development is a key part of our ESG strategy so we can help build resilient communities that can thrive long after our mining operations are complete."

Sue Stevenson, International Development Director of Barefoot College International said: "We are thrilled to work with GoviEx and to bring our Solar Project to rural Niger. Barefoot College International was founded to address the needs of the most remote and marginalized communities around the world. We work collaboratively with rural communities, supporting them to sustainably address their most pressing challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, gender inequality, and lack of access to education and economic opportunity. We look forward to starting work with these inspiring women from Niger and hope that they will be the first of many in the country."

The Madaouela project, forecast to begin production in 2026, is expected to bring significant benefits to the local communities including job creation, revenue generation, and royalty payments. However, GoviEx recognizes the importance of supporting local communities beyond the direct benefits of its mining operations. It hopes to contribute to the economic empowerment of rural communities in Niger, promote the adoption of clean energy solutions, and foster sustainable development in the region.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

