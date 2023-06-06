The Business Reseach Company: Pediatric Dental Crown Market Analysis 2023-2032: Market Driver, Key Trends, Major Players And Their Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Pediatric Dental Crown Global Market Report 2023, the global pediatric dental crown market size will grow from $6.6 billion in 2022 to $7.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The pediatric dental crown market size is expected to grow to $9.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.

The pediatric dental crown market is anticipated to rise, as tooth decay and periodontal illnesses become more commonplace. For example, in 2022, the Oral Health Foundation (OHF) and Colgate-Palmolive Dental Caries Awareness Survey indicated that 84% of all adults in the UK belong to groups that put them at higher risk of the disease, with more than 45 million British adults at an increased risk of tooth decay. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric dental crown market going forward.

Companies in the pediatric dental crown market are focusing on developing and offering a 3D printing ecosystem for increasing productivity and gaining a competitive advantage in the market. 3D printing technology has revolutionized the production of dental crowns by offering numerous benefits. With 3D printing, dental crowns can be fabricated in a precise and efficient manner. For example, in February 2023, SprintRay Inc., a US-based company that specializes in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, launched the Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem. This ecosystem offers SprintRay Ceramic Crown, a brand-new ceramic-dominant resin that has been 510(k) Class 2 cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 3D printing of final, whole and partial, single crowns and veneers.

In addition, companies in the pediatric dental crown market are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolio and geographic presence. For example, in 2020, Formlabs, a US-based company and manufacturer of powerful and accessible 3D printing systems, partnered with BEGO, a US-based company that specializes in the field of prosthodontics and implant dentistry. Through this agreement, Formlabs' dental clients will be able to use BEGO's dental materials to 3D print temporary and permanent crowns and bridges for patients.

As per the pediatric dental crown market outlook, North America was the largest region in the pediatric dental crown market and was worth $2.3 billion in 2022.

The pediatric dental crown market in North America is supported by high awareness among people regarding oral healthcare, high investments in the dental services industry and favorable government initiatives. For instance, in March 2022, the Canada federal government stated that it will establish a new dental care program for low-income Canadians. The temporary Canada Dental Benefit is designed to assist qualified families earning less than $90,000 per year in lowering dental expenditures. Parents and guardians may apply to the program if the child receiving dental care is under the age of 12 and does not have access to a private dental insurance plan.

