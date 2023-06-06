Enevate, a pioneering battery innovation company featuring fast charge and high-density battery technologies for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets, announced the appointment of EV battery veteran, Janis Doelle, to Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

"Janis brings more than 15 years of impressive, results-oriented experience in the battery industry with particular focus on converting R&D projects to commercial-scale production at several of the world's leading automotive and battery companies," said Enevate CEO Bob Kruse. "We are excited and fortunate that Janis is joining us at this extremely important time as we begin to commercially scale multiple global opportunities in EV and other electric-power markets."

Prior to joining Enevate, Doelle served as a senior manager in Samsung Group's Global Strategy Department in South Korea, leading strategic, organization and technology-commercialization-related projects focused on lithium-ion batteries and other key technologies for the Group. He later moved to Samsung SDI's Marketing and Product Planning Department where he served as a senior manager for technical marketing, business development, product planning and program management for major EV OEM battery projects.

In other earlier posts, Doelle worked at Volkswagen Group in Germany, where he was responsible for battery cell R&D, especially focused on battery cell chemistry and new anode materials, and at LG Chem (now LG Energy Solutions) as a manager in its Battery R&D Department in South Korea. In that role, he headed development of new battery cell designs and chemistry platforms for major EV OEM customers.

Doelle's diverse educational background includes bachelor's and master's degrees in material science from Justus-Liebig University in Germany, and a Ph.D. in material science from the Technical University Berlin in Germany (where he focused on silicon-based anodes for Li-Ion batteries). He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) at Lausanne, Switzerland. He speaks German, English and Korean.

"This is a wonderful opportunity as the world increasingly goes electric," Doelle said. "I look forward to being a part of Enevate's world-class team of scientists and engineers as we work to drive the company's next chapter of growth."

