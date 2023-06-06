ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway Intends to Distribute its AR Platform through Apple's Vision Pro Hardware

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision congratulates Apple on its release of its Apple Vision Pro Headset. ARway currently provides software solutions compatible with other AR Headsets, such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2, and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro.

ARway commends Apple for the move into manufacturing for what is now, the industry leading headset for Augmented Reality packed with massive spatial computing power, ergonomics and improvements in user experience. Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

According to Statista, Apple claimed a 20.5 percent share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2023. With Apple being a premier provider of smartphones, the Apple Vision Pro is anticipated to be an industry leading AR headset, with technological breakthroughs as the "first ever wearable spatial computer." ARway currently performs best on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate with Apple's ecosystem.

ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Today marks the dawn of a new era in computing and computer vision technology. Augmented reality is already going mainstream, but now with Apple's Vision Pro glasses the value proposition of AR has increased dramatically. With our no code no hardware AR platform we believe ARway is the killer application for enterprise." He continued, "Before Apple Vision Pro we already have dozens of pilot projects and use cases, but now with Vision Pro we expect our business to jump into hyper-drive. "



Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new product at the Apple's Worldwide

Developers Conference held at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, CA.

Discover a New World With AR Smart Glasses Powered By ARway.ai - click here to learn more https://www.arway.ai/arwayai-ar-software-for-smart-glasses

ARway is the only large-scale location-persistent AR platform for indoor spaces today. Headset manufacturers and clients looking to implement headsets are very interested in using ARway's technology. ARway's technology enables the accurate positioning of these headsets in GPS-devoid environments and allows the rendering of AR content that is location persistent for the end user. This means that the technology can be used in any environment, opening up immersive use cases where the hands-free capabilities of the user are important.

About ARway.ai

ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

