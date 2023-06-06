Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 2:30pm EST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Company's offices at 8 King Street East, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON M5C 1B5. The formal part of the Meeting will be followed by a brief presentation. Shareholders are invited to follow along the proceedings of the Meeting via Zoom Events. Questions may be posed in person at the Meeting or sent online during the Zoom Event.

Zoom Event Details

Event Date and Time: Jun 14, 2023, 2:30 PM America/New York

Event Name: Aurania Resources Ltd. Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Aurania shareholders can click this link to register and join the event on June 14th

Meeting ID: VwX2aCzERRe17va7iquBMg

Proxy Voting Deadline

The Zoom Event is for listening to the proceedings of the Meeting only. To ensure your vote is counted, please cast your vote prior to Monday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:30pm EST as per the details in your form of proxy. Meeting materials can be found on Aurania's website under the Annual General Meeting tab.

Financial Statements and MD&A (Management's Discussion & Analysis)

Aurania's annual financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and the interim financial statements and MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2022, are available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

