SpendMend Acquires Rebate Insight to Expand Suite of Healthcare Cost-Cycle Optimization Solutions

The acquisition of Rebate Insight provides SpendMend with advanced rebate management automation tools to help healthcare organizations maximize rebate earnings and reduce supply costs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry, today announced the successful completion of its purchase of Rebate Insight, a software solution provider that streamlines the management and optimization of rebates for healthcare organizations.

Rebate management is an essential part of reducing the overall cost of supplies, leading to better operating margins and improved cash flow for healthcare organizations. Rebate Insight has developed a best-in-class solution to help healthcare organizations optimize their rebate potential and reduce supply costs by automating the data organization and analysis. The software provides real-time compliance insights, forecasting tools, and powerful data analytics to help hospitals and healthcare systems maximize their rebate earnings.

Community Memorial Health System's Senior Vice President and COO, Adam Thunell, praised Rebate Insight for providing real-time visibility into rebate opportunities. "Through the automated dashboards and forecasting functionality, our supply chain team has real-time data, allowing us to be more strategic in our decision-making and increase our rebates," said Thunell.

Tony Garcia, Founder & CEO of Rebate Insight, expressed high optimism about the acquisition, "Joining SpendMend will provide us a great opportunity to serve a larger portion of the healthcare industry. Our teams share a common goal of driving cost-savings and operational efficiencies for our clients, and together, we will be able to deliver even greater value to the healthcare organizations we serve."

Co-founder & COO of Rebate Insight, Jonas Langvad, also commented, stating, "We are eager to collaborate with SpendMend to provide top-tier cost-savings and support to hospitals and health systems across the country."

SpendMend CEO Dan Geelhoed offered, "We're excited to add Rebate Insight to our portfolio of solutions that help healthcare organizations improve their cost-cycle. Rebate Insight is a valuable tool to illuminate dark data and drive more visibility into the rebate management process in healthcare. This acquisition is part of our ongoing commitment to providing innovative cost-savings solutions for our clients."

Rebate Insight's clients can expect no interruption of service as a result of the acquisition. Garcia and Langvad will continue to manage day-to-day operations for the new division from Rebate Insight's headquarters in Ventura, California.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose the dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

About Rebate Insight

Rebate Insight is a Los Angeles-based software provider that streamlines the management and optimization of rebates for healthcare organizations. The software provides real-time compliance insights, forecasting tools, and powerful data analytics to help healthcare organizations maximize their rebate earnings.

