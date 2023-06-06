Instawork Helps Pittsburgh Businesses Meet Customer Demand as Baseball Season Continues

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 29,000 on-demand hourly workers with Pittsburgh businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of over 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

The announcement comes as the city's businesses, particularly those in hospitality, are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. While recovery has been slow, businesses are looking to flexible work platforms like Instawork to accelerate recovery and meet increasing customer demand, especially as businesses near the baseball stadium experience increased customer demand due to the recent winning streak.

"Utilizing our flexible work platform is ideal when cities and their local businesses anticipate a surge in activity, just as Pittsburgh is seeing with the recent winning streak," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Events like this are crucial for the area economy and Instawork Pros are answering the call when reliable, skilled staff is needed during peak times like this and beyond."

More than 29,000 people in Pittsburgh have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. The most common role for Instawork in Pittsburgh is event server, but other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Pittsburgh, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17.94 per hour, more than double the city's $7.25 minimum wage. That steep increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the metro area that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the state's favorite local hot spots and event venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

