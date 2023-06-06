The government of the Philippines is set to hold the country's second renewables auction on June 19.The Green Energy Auction Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (GEA-BEAC) of the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has published a list of qualified bidders for the Second Green Energy Auction Round (GEA-2). "A total of 339 out of 378 submissions of registration for different renewable energy (RE) technologies from 118 companies were found compliant to participate further in the bidding process for the 11,600 MW offered RE capacities," the GEA-BEAC said in a statement. "The auction proper to ...

