Integration of Xaba's xCognition physics-informed, machine learning model with Rolleri cobots proven to increase accuracy and consistency in welding operations in manufacturing

Xaba, developers of xCognition, the first AI-driven robotics and CNC machine controller, today announced a collaboration with Rolleri Holding SpA focused on the development of a cognitive, autonomous collaborative robot (cobot) workcell for welding operations in manufacturing. The collaboration enables the integration of xCognition with Rolleri Robotic cobots.

Xaba solving the complex challenges of deploying industrial robots in manufacturing

Adopting and deploying industrial robots is tedious, time-consuming, and expensive. It requires highly skilled individuals who know specialized robotics programming languages. In addition, the accuracy of robots used today is limited by the lack of machine learning models that accurately represent the physics of a robot's operation. Xaba is changing this with its xCognition artificial intelligence (AI)-driven control system. With xCognition, any industrial robot can be empowered with both deep and cortex intelligence, enabling it to fully control its body and understand its environment using sensor data such as images, sounds, temperatures, and accelerations. By completely automating how robots are programmed and adopted, Xaba is solving the challenges of deploying industrial robots by not only increasing accuracy, consistency, and throughput but also significantly reducing the time and costs of robotics deployments.

To showcase the benefits of xCognition, Xaba and Rolleri recently completed ISO 9283 tests in Xaba's robotic lab. A FARO Vantage Laser Tracker System was used to acquire all data needed to train the xCognition machine learning model and to validate trajectory accuracy improvements. The successfully completed tests showed 10 times performance improvements in absolute positioning and trajectory accuracy, and five times improvements in relative positioning and trajectory accuracy.

"We developed xCognition to provide a synthetic brain for commercial industrial robots and cobots used in a range of applications from consumer and PCB assembly to industrial manufacturing for the automotive and aerospace sectors," said Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Xaba. "Our goal is to make it easier and much more efficient for anyone to adopt robotics for assembly, welding, and drilling by significantly reducing the time required to calibrate, program, and supervise robots. This partnership with Rolleri is an important step in enabling us to achieve this goal."

"Rolleri's mission is to provide the best solutions to our customers in compliance with three main requirements: quality, safety, and economic advantage," said Fabio Farina, General Manager at Rolleri Robotics. "Artificial Intelligence is going to play a key role in significantly reducing the effort and cost of adopting and successfully deploying automation in any shop floor from small mom and pop shops to large corporations. This collaboration with Xaba fits our mission to integrate AI in our robotics products so we can continuously add value to our solutions and deliver significant benefits to our customers."

As a follow up to the initial tests, Xaba and Rolleri will be undertaking Tig and Laser welding tests to further validate welding quality improvements such as improved accuracy and repeatability.

About Xaba

Toronto-based Xaba is a pioneer and leader in applying industrial artificial intelligence (AI) to enable a world of intelligent and sustainable manufacturing. Its intellectual property uses industrial AI to turn any industrial robot into a "generative robot" by making it intelligent and autonomous in both generating its own programs and executing tasks such as welding, drilling, assembling, and additive manufacturing. Xaba's solutions disrupt current manufacturing automation business models by making it possible for industrial and collaborative robots to perform tasks without the high costs of program generation and expensive machine tools. For additional information, visit xaba.ai.

About Rolleri Holding SpA

Founded in 1987 as a family-owned company, Rolleri SpA has become an important reference point for all those who deal with metal sheet bending. The combination of passion, dynamism, experience, and research has allowed the company to develop the brand internationally. Located in the province of Piacenza, the company is a leader in planning, development, and production of press brake tools for the OE market and after sales. In 2020, Rolleri Robotic was launched with the mission of leveraging collaborative robotics to innovate and automate major fabrication processes such as welding. For more information visit rollerirobotic.com.

ISO 9283 is part of a series of International Standards Organization's tests that deal with manipulating industrial robots. It defines important performance characteristics of robots and recommends how they should be tested.

