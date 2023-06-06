Invisory Announces Partner Success Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ISVs can now uncover their full partnership program potential from inside Salesforce.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Invisory today announced it has launched Partner Success Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering ISVs to uncover the true impact of their partner relationships on pipeline and revenue. By tracking not only the partner but the individual at the partner who is driving opportunities, Invisory helps companies make more informed data driven decisions around where to lean in, where to engage and where to enable. All while making it easy for the sales team to make opportunity updates.





Invisory's Partner Success Tracker is currently available on AppExchange here.

Most ISVs can miss critical performance details in their partner programs by only tracking partner level engagement. Successful partner programs understand the individuals within a partner who lean in, bring deals and engage. Invisory's Partner Success Tracker allows technology companies to capture partner progress at an individual and partner level to better understand how ecosystem Account Executives (AEs), Sales Engineers (SEs), and System Integrator (SI) consultants are performing by highlighting areas of opportunities and gaps.

"The Invisory Partner Success Tracker gives ISVs the data needed to identify where to lean in, which territories are most effective, which individuals bring the most deals and where there are gaps and opportunities to grow your engagement," says Mike Davis, Invisory CRO. "With opportunity level tracking and roll up reporting, Invisory can help ISVs capture critical information to drive your partner business forward."

ISVs on AppExchange, Microsoft Azure store, AWS marketplace, and additional cloud marketplaces can now access Invisory's Partner Success Tracker directly from AppExchange to help make the most of the full partner ecosystem:

Increase partner driven pipeline

Save alliances teams time and energy

Future proof partner programs beyond a single individual

Provide Executive-level details - via the two dashboards and over 20 pre-configured reports in the solution.

"Partner Success Tracker is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by giving opportunity level tracking and reporting that takes the guesswork out of partner team success by enabling partner teams to build lasting and actionable paths to more partner led revenue," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Invisory

The Invisory solution helps ISVs unlock their cloud marketplace potential across platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Azure, AWS and GCP. Invisory's one-of-a-kind platform delivers actionable insights and key go-to-market deliverables to SaaS companies looking to stand out and maximize revenue in crowded marketplaces while reducing risk and accelerating results. To learn more about Invisory, visit www.invisory.co. For more information contact info@invisory.co.

Contact Information

Sienna Quirk

VP of Marketing

sienna@invisory.co

831-247-3084

