Akua, a French independent power producer, has secured a 20-year power purchase agreement for a 8.7 MW floating PV array in southern France.From pv magazine France Akuo commissioned its second floating solar power plant in France this week. It said the facility is located on Lake Cape Verde in Cintegabelle in Haute-Garonne, southwestern France, with a capacity of 8.7 MW. The company said that the implementation of floating solar technology has expanded the area's role beyond a water reserve and recreational fishing area to include solar electricity production. Akue obtained financing for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...