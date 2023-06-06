Removing the burden from its customers' security teams, Obsidian seamlessly rolls out and integrates apps into existing SaaS postures

Obsidian Security, the global leader in SaaS security, today announced the extension of its Posture Hardening capabilities to include support for eleven additional applications: Auth0, Datadog, Fastly, GitLab, JFrog Artifactory, Jumpcloud, Logz, Sendgrid, Tableau, Zendesk, and Zuora. This move signals the company's continued dedication to optimizing security for a rapidly expanding mesh of SaaS applications, without burdening customers with the complexities of an SDK approach. Support for these eleven additional applications was accomplished within a single week of focused engineering a testament to Obsidian's commitment to agile innovation and rapid product evolution.

Following the successful launch of its Next-Gen SSPM solutions suite Obsidian Compliance Posture Management, Obsidian Integration Risk Management, and Obsidian Extend Obsidian continues to revolutionize the security landscape. "Our goal has always been to empower security and GRC teams with the tools to enhance their SaaS security and compliance posture measurably," said Glenn Chisholm, Chief Product Officer of Obsidian Security.

The support for these additional applications is powered by Obsidian's extensible platform, which allows for fast, seamless integration of new apps. This flexibility ensures customers can quickly onboard new applications and protect against emerging cybersecurity threats without having to grapple with complex SDKs.

"With our platform, we can swiftly incorporate new applications to give customers actionable insights on their SaaS posture. This translates into tangible security benefits for our clients without them shouldering additional implementation burdens," Chisholm stated.

"Our customers remain at the center of Obsidian's product evolution. Feedback and insights we receive from our customers play a pivotal role in the decision to extend support for these applications. Our platform remains flexible and adaptable to customer needs, thereby enabling them to meet the challenges of a continually evolving cybersecurity landscape," Chisholm stated.

Obsidian Security was recently recognized as the Best SaaS/Cloud Security solution by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during the 2023 RSA Conference.

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.

