FiberLight Appoints Digital Infrastructure Executive as New Chief Revenue Officer

Tyler Coates joins FiberLight to lead strategic growth and expansion of its industry-leading mission-critical networks

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announced that Tyler Coates has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tyler will lead FiberLight's sales and go-to-market teams as the company continues investing in new strategic builds and expanding its dark and lit fiber optic networks, including cross-border connectivity to support international trade.

Tyler brings more than 12 years of sales and leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, recently serving as the Head of Sales Cloud & Data Centers at Zayo Group, a global communications infrastructure provider headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. While at Zayo Group, Tyler was instrumental in the organization's product development and expansion across several areas, including IP, ethernet, colocation, cloud, security, and other enterprise services.

"FiberLight is in a prime position to capitalize on the increasing need businesses have for diverse, secure, and consistent connectivity solutions," said Tyler Coates. "I have been impressed with FiberLight's approach to its network expansion which now sits at over 18,000 route miles. The company has proven itself in the markets it serves. I look forward to joining the team in expanding our reach so that all digitally-enabled businesses can leverage our fiber and wireless infrastructure to move their business forward."

Coates' extensive experience across large enterprises, including cloud and data centers, strengthens the organization's proven track record of helping businesses increase their efficiencies and network performance. In addition to his proven track record of driving sales organizations, Tyler brings a wealth of knowledge in driving strategic organizational growth aligned with existing product capabilities with an eye on future growth opportunities.

"As FiberLight enters into its next phase of growth it is important that we bring on proven industry leaders such as Tyler Coates," said Bill Major, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight. "His impressive track record of revenue growth, new market penetration, and strategic planning align perfectly with FiberLight's mission of helping organizations ignite their digital transformation through trusted infrastructure. I look forward to partnering with him and welcoming him to the FiberLight team."

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 18,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education.

