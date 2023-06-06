McDonald's Corporation: The McDonald's System's Billion Dollar Impact: California

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / The McDonald's System plays an integral role in California's economy through its support of jobs and businesses across the state, driving economic opportunity for its independent owner/operators, McDonald's crew members, and suppliers. The McDonald's System strives to lift up the communities where it operates, by feeding and fostering communities and making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone.??

California is home to nearly 1,300 McDonald's restaurants, more than 230 owner/operators, and more than 70,000 restaurant crew and managers.?

McDonald's restaurants are open for business in 90% of California's counties, with more than 300 restaurants in Los Angeles County.

Across California, nearly 1 in 7 owner/operators began their careers as McDonald's crew members.

