Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
06.06.23
16:03 Uhr
266,50 Euro
-2,80
-1,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 15:26
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McDonald's Corporation: The McDonald's System's Billion Dollar Impact: California

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / The McDonald's System plays an integral role in California's economy through its support of jobs and businesses across the state, driving economic opportunity for its independent owner/operators, McDonald's crew members, and suppliers. The McDonald's System strives to lift up the communities where it operates, by feeding and fostering communities and making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone.??

  • California is home to nearly 1,300 McDonald's restaurants, more than 230 owner/operators, and more than 70,000 restaurant crew and managers.?
  • McDonald's restaurants are open for business in 90% of California's counties, with more than 300 restaurants in Los Angeles County.
  • Across California, nearly 1 in 7 owner/operators began their careers as McDonald's crew members.

View our California Impact Report

View original content here

McDonald's Corporation, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759547/The-McDonalds-Systems-Billion-Dollar-Impact-California

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.