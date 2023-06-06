Bangladesh has introduced tax exemptions to reduce water production costs and promote the use of solar power in 19 coastal districts. This initiative comes in response to grid electricity shortages caused by a decline in coal and fuel imports. The goal is to enhance reliance on solar-powered water desalination in these areas.As part of efforts to boost solar power production and produce fresh water from salty water, Bangladesh's government eliminated the Advance Tax (AT) on imported components required for solar-powered water desalination plants. The move aims to reduce water production costs ...

