India's Lohum has designed a 5 kWh energy storage system in collaboration with MG Motor India, as part of efforts to develop second-life solutions for used EV batteries.From pv magazine India Noida-based Lohum has launched an off-grid, 5kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) made of second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The company said its energy storage product meets the essential energy needs of urban and rural India while solving the end-of-life EV battery problem and organizing the battery waste sector. The BESS will provide uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable ...

