Initially only available in the U.S. marketplace, the Company is aggressively growing and globalising its innovative franchising opportunity, with opportunities now available in the UK

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery" or "KLD" or the "Company") announced today that the company through its subsidiary is now also offering franchise opportunities in the UK eDiscovery marketplace. As a leading provider of global data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, KLDiscovery has a proven business model that leverages a global footprint, end-to-end technology throughout the EDRM, 24X7X365 client service, and an exceptionally strong company culture to help its clients navigate all their legal, regulatory, and cyber incident response engagements. After significant investments in technology, business systems, and repeatable and scalable processes, the company has created a point-of-entry for qualified entrepreneurs and companies in adjacent businesses to immediately take advantage of the company's proven systems and business model to grow their eDiscovery footprint.

"I couldn't be more excited to expand our franchising business into the UK," said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Much like we see in the U.S., serial entrepreneurs and adjacent businesses face the same challenge of addressing the significant software, security, and operational expenses necessary to operate an eDiscovery business and compete for market share. KLD's franchising program addresses those challenges by giving our franchisees the ideal platform to build and grow a thriving eDiscovery business."

"The UK eDiscovery market has been waiting for this type of innovative business development opportunity," added Jill Wickenden, KLD's Vice President of EMEA Legal Technology Sales. "Our optimised business systems and full technology stack, including the Nebula ecosystem, Client Portal, and Ready Suite, as well as a range of other services along the EDRM, have been instrumental to our success in growing our European eDiscovery practice. I have every expectation that UK-based KLD franchisees can also use our platform to deliver their clients a world-class experience."

KLD's Franchise Program is available to more than just individual entrepreneurs. Organisations looking to diversify their service offerings and add an eDiscovery practice to their existing business are invited to participate as well.

"I know many people in my capacity at adjacent businesses, such as computer forensics, scanning and reprographic, cyber incident response, and language translation have the opportunity to compete for eDiscovery work within their existing accounts, but they lack the capabilities and expertise necessary to execute," said Julian Sheppard, Vice President, Global Forensic Services and EMEA Operations. "By bringing KLD's franchise program to the UK, we are expanding the art of the possible for those businesses and giving them an opportunity to address revenue opportunities they were otherwise turning down via a low cost, remote or in-office business model that franchisees operationalise very quickly."

For additional information about KLD's Franchise Program, visit https://www.kldiscovery.com/franchise.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With twenty-five locations across sixteen countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving Organisations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

