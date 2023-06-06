DJ Horizen Partners with Ankr as One of the First RPC Providers for EON, Horizen's EVM-Compatible Smart Contracting Platform

Chainwire Horizen Partners with Ankr as One of the First RPC Providers for EON, Horizen's EVM-Compatible Smart Contracting Platform 06-Jun-2023 / 14:33 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strategic partnership brings enhanced accessibility, scalability, and reliability to the rapidly growing EON ecosystem New York, New York, 06.06.2023 Horizen, a leading layer 0 public blockchain, announces a strategic partnership with Ankr, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider. This collaboration will make Ankr one of the first Remote Procedure Call (RPC) providers for EON, Horizen's new EVM-compatible smart contracting platform. The partnership will bring additional accessibility, scalability, and reliability to the burgeoning EON ecosystem by supporting a wide range of use cases, including DeFi, gaming, and NFTs. Horizen's EON is a fully EVM-compatible smart contracting platform and the first of many smart contract sidechains on the Horizen ecosystem. Ankr's state-of-the-art Web3 infrastructure and services will enable Horizen EON to further optimize its performance and accessibility for developers and end-users alike. With Ankr's high-performance RPC node infrastructure, EON will be able to handle any request load, making it more scalable and efficient. "The collaboration between Horizen and Ankr will significantly enhance the EON ecosystem's capabilities, delivering unmatched value to developers and users alike. Ankr's cutting-edge technology and suite of developer tools will not only bolster EON's scalability and accessibility but also empower our developers to create innovative, secure, and efficient dApps across various use cases." - Rob Viglione, Co-founder, Horizen. "Our collaboration with Horizen is a testament to Ankr's dedication to developers looking to build innovative solutions upgraded by the zero-knowledge movement. By providing readily accessible connections to EON, Ankr can assist in powering the leading edge of smart contract technology as it plays a vital part in scaling Web3 to the next billion users." - Josh Neuroth, Head of Product, Ankr. Through this collaboration, Ankr will also provide a suite of developer tools to help create and deploy smart contract applications on EON quickly and easily. These tools include the Liquid Staking SDK, Web3 Gaming SDK, and AppChains As a Service, empowering dApp developers to build innovative and scalable Web3 applications on EON. Horizen EON is currently live on its permanent public testnet, Gobi, which is supported by a network of products, integrations, and tools, which now also include Ankr. With the launch of a partnership between Horizen and Ankr, the EON ecosystem is poised to welcome a wealth of dApps and services in the coming months. The combination of EON's EVM compatibility, Horizen's zero-knowledge enabled cross-chain protocol, and Ankr's cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure will create a permissionless, interoperable, and customizable blockchain ecosystem for developers and users alike. About Horizen Horizen is a layer 0 public blockchain that enables the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system and a massively scalable cross-chain protocol, Zendoo. Horizen offers tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains and dApps with a level of flexibility unmatched by others. Horizen is EVM-compatible through its sidechain EON. By building on Horizen, developers have the freedom to fully customize their blockchains, including consensus, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. For more information, visit https://horizen.io/. About Ankr Ankr is a decentralized Web3 infrastructure company that provides services to more than 30 proof-of-stake chains through a top-tier global node delivery system and RPC aggregator. Handling over 2 trillion transactions annually across Web3, Ankr has established itself as the foremost infrastructure provider for blockchains like BSC, Fantom, and Polygon, and more recently, enterprise technology companies like Microsoft. Additionally, Ankr offers an array of developer tools such as the Liquid Staking SDK, Web3 Gaming SDK, and AppChains As a Service, enabling dApp developers to efficiently create Web3 applications. For more information, visit https://www.ankr.com/. Contact Leora Schreiber pr@marketacross.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1650837 06-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=bb30cb83914165764cf478a0f9868676

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2023 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)