SWEF: Results of AGM

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. 269,992,677 0 0 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2022. 269,946,201 1,476 45,000 3. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 265,598,245 4,394,432 0 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 267,278,566 2,714,111 0 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 267,278,566 2,714,111 0 6. To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 267,278,566 2,714,111 0 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 238,672,528 50,586 31,269,563 8. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 269,971,363 21,314 0 9. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 269,992,677 0 0 Special Resolution 10. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 269,563,084 429,593 0

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

