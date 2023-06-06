Germany's MAN Energy Solutions has supplied two 50 MW seawater heat pumps for district heating at the port of Esbjerg, Denmark. They use CO2 as a refrigerant and will be powered by nearby wind farms. The project will start producing 350,000 MWh of heat per year in the fall.MAN Energy Solutions, a German engine manufacturer, has installed the world's largest electro-thermal energy storage (ETES) heat pump with CO2 as the refrigerant in the port city of Esbjerg, Denmark. Two 50 MW heating systems, powered by nearby wind farms, will use the Wadden Sea as a heat source. The industrial-scale heat ...

