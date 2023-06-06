The Serbian government has allocated a quota of 50 MW for its first solar auction. Solar plants with capacity of more than 500 kW will be allowed to participate in the competitive tendering process, with the ceiling price set at €90 ($96.10)/MWh.In its first renewable energy auctions, Serbia plans to allocate premiums for wind farms with a cumulative capacity of 400 MW and solar plants with a total capacity of 50 MW. The ceiling prices at the upcoming auctions have been set at €105/MWh for wind farms of more than 3 MW in capacity and at €90/MWh for solar projects of more than 500 kW in size. State-owned ...

