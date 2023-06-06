HULFT Inc. announced today that Square Enix LTD. has selected HULFT Integrate provided by HULFT, Inc. to manage and integrate financial and sales data, upgrade its legacy processes, systems, and connected subsystems into a single global ERP platform accessible by its business divisions across Japan, America, and Europe.

"We started our review process at the end of 2021, more so thinking about data flow, data security, and how our users would interact with the data they needed and where," said Vasi Vasikaran, Director of Business Applications, Square Enix LTD. His team compared several approaches to dealing with custom integrations, as well as business processes that were built over the last decade. Ultimately, they concluded that these options would require massive transformation or a complete overhaul before they could address our business needs.

Vasikaran continued: "We assessed several products similar to HULFT. Once we had a basic understanding of the product, we decided to run a trial to determine if it was how we wanted to work. The final sign-off was based on using a basic POC example of a single EDI data flow for our digital and physical sales process, and verifying how HULFT would work with that and where other systems or applications would fit with HULFT."

DataSpider (HULFT Integrate equivalent in Japan) has been in use since 2016 at Square Enix LTD., which helped the Japan team align and connect several systems, moving them away from custom integrations. Square Enix LTD. leveraged HULFT adapters that connected DataSpider and HULFT Integrate, and the IT team appreciated how easy it was to visualize the data map in use. Square Enix LTD. also used HULFT Integrate to replace legacy connections to XE.com for exchange rates and establish a new data flow. HULFT is also simplifying the integration workflow so that Square Enix LTD. can improve the documentation of 10 years of legacy development and process flow.

About HULFT Inc.

Today's enterprise works hard for data. IT departments spend time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data, which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information automating the entire business processes of data flow and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit https://hulftinc.com/

