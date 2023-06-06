Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
06.06.23
17:21 Uhr
14,942 Euro
+0,804
+5,69 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 16:38
Paramount Social Impact's 2022 Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / In 2022, Paramount Global strengthened their commitment to social impact and used their power as a global content creator for good. This included a heavy emphasis on essential, strategic partnerships to help foster the commitment to social impact and using power as a global content creator for good.

To celebrate the collective social impact ahead of Community Day 2023 on June 14th, view the infographic linked below created to highlight some of this past year's milestones. It is underscored that none of these initiatives would be possible without dedicated community partners and passioned employees devoting their resources to causes they care about.

SEE WHAT WE ACCOMPLISHED TOGETHER

Paramount, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759565/Paramount-Social-Impacts-2022-Highlights

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
