The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will promote Bermuda's burgeoning Financial Technology (FinTech) sector at the Money20/20 Europe conference.

Money20/20 Europe focusses primarily on the future of payments and financial services and is being held this year in Amsterdam, Netherlands from June 6-8.

David Hart, CEO, BDA said, "The BDA's presence at Money20/20 Europe follows our participation at Consensus in Austin, Texas in April, where we experienced an outpouring of interest from potential new digital asset businesses. While Bermuda currently has 21 digital asset business licences on the register, we anticipate continued growth in our tech ecosystem. It is important to continue to promote Bermuda's legal and regulatory certainty regarding FinTech regulation and supervision, so we are inviting everyone we are meeting with here to register for our fifth annual Bermuda Tech Summit, being held this year from October 9-10 at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club."

In terms of promoting innovative Insurance Technology (InsurTech) solutions, the BDA will also attend the InsurTech Israel Global Summit 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel, from September 4-7, as well as InsurTech Connect in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 31-November 2.

If you wish to arrange a meeting with the BDA at Money20/20 Europe, or at any of our upcoming tech-related business development missions, email info@bda.bm so we can help you achieve your business goals.

