ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 16:50
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Revolutionizing the Tequila Industry With CEO Michael Dolan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / What job would you take after being the CEO of a 160-year-old, multi-billion-dollar international company?

Foreseeing tequila's imminent rise, as well as its impact on ecosystems and communities in Jalisco, Michael Dolan, former Bacardi CEO, is on a mission to hold the spirits industry accountable for its carbon and community footprint. He's leaned into sustainability to create a new company and category in the luxury market that promotes "premium with a purpose." The company, Mijenta, is an exceptional award-winning artisanal liquor and the first and only B Corp tequila producer on the market.

We invited Michael Dolan, CEO of Mijenta, to share why he created Mijenta and how he is demonstrating to businesses and their leaders that it's possible to pursue premium quality, purpose, and profit all at the same time.

Listen for insights on:

  • The three most important pieces of advice for starting an ESG-focused company
  • How a CEO recognizes value in business-driven environmental and social sustainability
  • Educating and building ESG-minded boards
  • Inviting industry outsiders to collaborate

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759572/Revolutionizing-the-Tequila-Industry-With-CEO-Michael-Dolan

