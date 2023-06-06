DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

6 June 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction in relation to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares").

On 5 June 2023 an award was granted to Karim Bitar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in the form of Performance Share Units ("PSUs"). This award is due to vest on the third anniversary of grant, conditional upon the following performance measures: organic revenue growth, adjusted profit before tax growth and total shareholder return. A two-year post vesting holding period will apply to this award.

The award is subject and conditional upon the Company's shareholders approving an increase in the Company's LTIP grant limits at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to (i) performance conditions based on a combination of organic revenue growth, adjusted profit before tax growth and total shareholder return b) Nature of the transaction (ii) time-based vesting period of three years; and (iii) two year post vesting holding period. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 222,630 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume n/a - Price e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

