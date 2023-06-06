Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005 | Ticker-Symbol: ANK
Frankfurt
06.06.23
09:24 Uhr
41,000 Euro
+1,000
+2,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00041,60017:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2023 | 16:58
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo International appoints Claire Cordell to UK Board of Directors

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced the appointment of Claire Cordell as Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee for Sompo International's UK subsidiary board of directors.*

"I'm very pleased to welcome Claire to Sompo. Her world-class leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we expand and grow our business globally," said James Shea, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sompo International.

Julian James, CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C, "I'm thrilled to have Claire as a member of our UK board. She joins us at a pivotal time in our growth journey and I am confident that her breadth of experience, operational insight and industry knowledge will be a great asset."

Ms. Cordell has over 25 years' experience in financial services and most recently served as CFO for Aldermore Bank, where she was also on the board as an executive for two years. Claire brings a broad skillset in finance and has particular knowledge in M&A and investor relations. Her insurance industry experience includes senior roles at RSA and Winterthur (P&C and life insurance).

About Sompo International

"Sompo International" refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including its UK subsidiary, *Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty.

Sompo International Contacts

Cara Gallagher
EVP, Global Head of Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Robyn Fonde
VP, Global Head of Media, PR and Advertising
Phone: +1 914 246 0241
Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com


Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.