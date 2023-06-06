StudentBridge and Full Measure Merge to Revolutionize Higher Education Recruitment and Enrollment

Two edtech trailblazers announced they are joining forces today, bringing colleges an unparalleled suite of enrollment lifecycle solutions.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / As many higher education institutions struggle to recruit and retain students amid increased competition, StudentBridge announced today its merger with Full Measure Education. Combining the strengths of both companies, this union offers colleges and universities a streamlined, one-stop-shop approach for achieving their enrollment goals.

StudentBridge

StudentBridge fuses authentic storytelling with industry-leading technology and personalized digital experiences.

"Our companies have been closely aligned in mission, vision, and culture over the years as we've taken different approaches to solving some of the same challenges," said Greg Davies, founder and CEO of Full Measure. "This merger presented a timely, natural opportunity to better support our education partners, the students they serve, and our employees."

Historically, both companies emphasized personalization and data, deploying differing highly effective methods that resonate with Gen Z. While StudentBridge focused on helping schools convert stealth visitors earlier in the funnel with authentic video-centric content, Full Measure prioritized engagement further down the funnel with direct messaging and influencer-style content.

"What excites me about combining these companies is how highly complementary they are," said Jonathan Clues, founder and CEO of StudentBridge. "I've known Greg Davies for years, giving me a chance to really get to know Full Measure and see how neatly their approach aligned with our own top-of-funnel efforts. By joining forces, we're helping colleges and universities attract more, amaze more, and achieve more."

The resulting entity, which will retain the StudentBridge name, fuses authentic storytelling with industry-leading technology and personalized digital experiences to meet the unique needs of every enrollment team. This offers multiple benefits for institutions and students alike, including data-rich student profiles, simplified vendor management, and cohesive experiences across the student journey.

"We're now able to better help colleges and universities consistently create memorable moments at more key conversion points that then become increasingly personalized based on students' unique interests, needs, and goals," said Davies.

Summing up, Clues said, "Students have to navigate multiple waypoints in the search and decision-making stages. Our goal is to alleviate friction from that process to help them identify their perfect fit and for our partners to attract right-fit students who are more likely to stay and matriculate."

The StudentBridge headquarters will remain in Atlanta with Clues continuing as CEO and Davies assuming a board position.

Those looking to learn more about the merger can schedule a meeting.

About StudentBridge

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a global team of experts, StudentBridge fuses authentic storytelling with industry-leading technology and personalized digital experiences to help over 500 higher education institutions attract more, amaze more, and achieve more. Learn more at www.studentbridge.com.

About Full Measure

Previously headquartered in Washington, D.C., Full Measure Education partnered with over 250 higher education institutions to employ a mobile-first approach that improves the student journey - from initial interest and touring campus to getting accepted and beyond. Learn more at www.fullmeasure.io.

