Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Shipwell, provider of the award-winning Shipwell TMS platform, today announced its new integration with DAT Freight & Analytics, North America's most extensive and trusted freight marketplace. This collaboration enables Shipwell TMS customers with a DAT RateView subscription to access real-time dynamic ratings, providing valuable market rate intelligence and strategic decision-making support directly within their TMS screens. Additionally, users can simply one-click add the integration from Shipwell's Integration Marketplace and enable users to post loads, search for capacity, and enable the book now capability.

Dynamic rating in Shipwell's TMS offers several advantages to shippers, carriers, and brokers in the logistics industry:

Real-time market insights: Dynamic rating allows users to access up-to-date market rates, ensuring informed decision-making when negotiating and selecting carrier partners for shipments.

Cost optimization: By providing real-time market rates, dynamic rating helps shippers identify the most cost-effective shipping options, reducing freight spend.

Enhanced visibility: Shippers gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to optimize their supply chain strategies.

Improved agility: Dynamic rating enables users to react quickly to changing market conditions, ensuring they can secure the best rates and capacity as demand fluctuates.

Increased efficiency: Integrating dynamic rating within a TMS streamlines the rate comparison process, reducing manual work and saving time for logistics professionals.

Shopify was one of the first to use Shipwell's dynamic rating functionality. Johnny Craddock, Director of Transportation, said, "Integrating dynamic rating into our workflow in the Shipwell system has been a game-changer for our logistics operations. We now have real-time access to market rates, which has allowed us to optimize our shipping costs and respond quickly to fluctuations in demand. The enhanced visibility provided by dynamic rating has enabled us to make data-driven decisions and develop more effective supply chain strategies, ultimately improving our overall efficiency and bottom line."

The integration also incorporates DAT Load Board, streamlining the freight capacity search process within Shipwell TMS and enhancing shippers' access to the market-leading DAT carrier network. Shippers can now quickly post available loads, identify potential new carrier partners, and supplement contracted capacity. The Shipwell has automated book-now, providing the capability to automate the booking process through DAT's best-in-class freight matching.

"We're delighted to join forces with DAT to provide our customers with a seamless, value-added experience when accessing data insights and services from North America's largest freight marketplace DAT, all within the Shipwell TMS," said Shipwell CEO and Co-Founder Greg Price. "Our top-rated software design and user experience make it simple for shippers to leverage the valuable rate intelligence offered by DAT IQ to make better pricing decisions, along with the convenience of load posting and capacity access across the renowned DAT carrier network."

In the Shipwell TMS, shippers can view DAT dynamic spot and contract truckload market rates alongside their past shipments and rates, enabling benchmarking, trend identification, and more agile freight market alignment.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Shipwell to bring enhanced efficiency and transparency to the shipping and logistics sector," said Mike Weaver, DAT's Vice President of Sales. "The Shipwell integration allows more shippers to access the right capacity and rates at the ideal moment, granting them increased control over their freight expenses and improving profitability."

Shipwell remains dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive, user-friendly platform for shipping and supply chain management. The integration with DAT Load Board and DAT RateView is now available for all Shipwell customers.

About Shipwell

Shipwell empowers supply chains with increased efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. We expand functional coverage and accessibility, including capabilities previously unattainable for most shippers in terms of technical reach and affordability. Our all-inclusive solution combines everything shippers need-transportation management, visibility, and procurement-within an easy-to-use platform, facilitating seamless operation, management, and optimization of the entire process. Industry experts, including Gartner, Food Logistics, FreightWaves, Deloitte, and Forbes, have recognized Shipwell's market impact and leadership in the logistics industry. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, shippers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

