Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1124.3896
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 202381
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
