New version of Coolidge processor will deliver up to 10 times better computing performance resulting in an ultra-high-performance processor suited for AI and data-intensive storage workloads

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL, a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets from cloud to edge today announces the tape-out1 of Coolidge2, a new version of its 3rd generation Coolidge DPU processor. Based on Kalray's patented MPPA (Massively Parallel Processor Array) architecture, the Coolidge2 processor has been designed to deliver ever-higher performance in the processing of artificial intelligence (AI) and data in general. Thanks to Coolidge2, Kalray intends to accelerate its growth, particularly in edge computing and data- intensive storage workloads.

COOLIDGE2, AN ULTRA-HIGH-PERFORMANCE DPU PROCESSOR FOR AI

At a time when AI development is progressing rapidly, mastering this technology is a major challenge, both in terms of managing algorithms and in processing the massive quantities of data generated and stored by AI workloads. Processors are at the forefront of the solution.

"We are very excited to announce the tape-out of Coolidge2, in line with our roadmap. This is an essential milestone, marking the start of the manufacturing process and the culmination of a technological challenge. Coolidge2 will enable us to offer enterprises an extremely competitive alternative for data processing and AI in particular, with one of the best ratios for performance/energy consumption/price in the inference and edge computing markets ", says Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray

In this race to performance, Kalray's Coolidge2 DPU processor stands out for its MPPA® architecture, which offers unique capabilities and enables fine control over neural network processing, from memory transfers to utilization of the processor's computing capabilities. Kalray has optimized every element to enhance the processor's overall performance, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Coolidge2 processor architecture.

As a result, Coolidge2 will offer up to 10 times the performance as compared to the previous version of the processor. This improvement will be relevant for applications such as deep learning algorithms used in neural networks applied to image processing.

At the end of 2022, Kalray announced the signing of a "jumbo contract2" with a major player, who intends to integrate Coolidge2 into its forthcoming solutions.

SOLUTIONS FOR DATA-INTENSIVE STORAGE

With the rise of AI and the need to process and analyze data ever more efficiently, fast storage plays an essential role. Large language model solutions such as ChatGPT could not function without a fast, efficient storage system that enables predictive models to be trained as quickly as possible.

Thanks to its DPU processor, Kalray enjoys a unique position in the data-intensive storage market. Coolidge2 is specifically optimized to complement Kalray's current range of NVMe storage solutions and to deliver the performance required to meet market demands for years to come.

"Data-intensive storage is a fast-growing market, particularly due to the adoption of increasingly large predictive AI models that are very greedy for storage resources during the learning phases. Coolidge2 offers our customers a unique solution to accelerate the learning phase of models, which is a major challenge for the industry," concludes Eric Baissus

Finally, Coolidge2 will provide all the technical assets of its predecessor: computing power combined with low energy consumption, ease of programming, high-speed interfaces, the ability to run multiple applications in parallel and deterministically, and on-the-fly, real-time data processing. The first samples of Coolidge2 will be available this summer.

A FAST-GROWING DEEP TECH COMPANY WITH HIGH AMBITIONS

Today, Kalray is the only European player to offer this new-generation, high-performance, low-power DPU processor.

The company is positioning itself to become a key player in the data processing market in the years to come. With the acquisition in 2022 of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a software company specializing in data storage and management solutions, Kalray has complemented its hardware offerings with software solutions, enabling it to offer a complete range of products and services. Current partnerships with leading technology vendors such as Dell Technologies, a partnership from which Kalray is beginning to reap the first results, demonstrate the relevance of its value proposition and offering.

Product offerings, customer portfolio, sales growth and workforce expansion: Kalray is undergoing a rapid transformation at every level of the company. While many tech players have massively downsized, Kalray's headcount has jumped by 74% in one year, and is set to grow by another 20% in 2023 to keep pace with the company's development efforts.

Alongside Coolidge2, Kalray's teams are preparing for the future and are already working on Kalray's 4th generation DPU processor, Dolomites

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

___________________________

1 The Tape-out is an important stage in the life cycle of a processor, marking the completion of the design phase and the start of the manufacturing process with the sending of the photomask graphics of the circuits to the manufacturing plant.

2See press release, November 14, 2022, "Signing of a Large Contract with an Industry Leader for Kalray's DPU Processor".

