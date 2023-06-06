Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Group Expands Quantum Security Solutions to Address Advanced and Evolving Threat Landscape



06.06.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Enhanced cybersecurity offerings - including tools, services, and strategies - will help clients transition

to quantum-resistant architectures

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - June 6, 2023 -The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced the expansion of its quantum-resistant solutions portfolio to ensure long-term security and compliance for its clients. With quantum computing technology rapidly becoming a significant disruptor in the world of cybersecurity, existing cryptographic systems are increasingly at risk. While quantum computers have the potential to solve very complex and time consuming problems, one of their most concerning applications is breaking today's widely used cryptographic techniques, potentially granting cybercriminals and cyber warfare divisions access to massive amounts of protected data and even enabling them to take control of IT and IoT systems. Most experts predict that quantum computers with the maturity to break existing cryptographic techniques will be available in less than a decade. To address this rapidly escalating quantum threat, the Kudelski Group, along with its partners, is providing clients with a suite of services and products designed to streamline and expedite this shift to quantum-resistant technologies. This comprehensive strategy incorporates a thorough quantum threat evaluation, a detailed cryptographic discovery and inventory process, and a review of the client's existing security architecture. This provides critical insights and actionable recommendations tailored to each client's unique needs. Further services include detailed hardware security evaluations and a secure Hardware IP portfolio for semiconductor manufacturers , enabling the implementation and deployment of advanced quantum-resistant devices. Kudelski also offers its clients continuous monitoring and training services, empowering them to stay abreast of potential security issues in the future. "The quantum era is becoming part of our present, with impressive investments and progress made from research labs to application developers. We should harness this new technology to better and more quickly solve challenging problems, but it is also a priority to address the serious risks posed," said André Kudelski, Kudelski Group's Chairman and CEO. "As we venture into this new technological frontier, security concerns should be addressed. The escalating quantum threat is a global concern that demands immediate action. We firmly believe in equipping our clients with the tools and strategies to help them navigate this evolving landscape securely." The expanded offering comes at a time when organizations worldwide are feeling the pressure to transition to quantum-resistant technologies. Legislative measures such as the U.S. Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, signed in December 2022, have bolstered government funding for research and deployment of such solutions. In July 2022, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced the first candidates for standardization of quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms. The French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) recommends phasing out quantum-vulnerable cryptography starting in 2025 with hybrid asymmetric cryptography. Transitioning from existing cryptographic standards, however, is a challenging and costly task - a fact exemplified by the drawn-out adoption of the AES cryptographic standard, published back in 2001. Kudelski is leading the market in the quantum transition, leveraging proven expertise and experience in quantum security and cryptograhy to help strengthen controls and harden devices, systems and data against the advanced attacks of the future. More information on the Kudelski Group's Quantum Security portfolio can be found here and here .

