Copyleaks Inc.: Copyleaks Launches First-of-Its-Kind Generative AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solution Designed for Enterprise Use

The company expands its product portfolio with the only solution designed to identify generative AI-related risks, ensure organization-wide cyber compliance, and safeguard proprietary data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Copyleaks, the leading AI-based text analysis, plagiarism identification, and AI-content detection platform, today announced the official launch of its Generative AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution, a full suite of protection to ensure generative AI enterprise compliance, reduce organization-wide risk, and safeguard proprietary data.

With the proliferation of AI-generated content and the risk of unintended use of copyrighted content or code without a license-along with potential AI regulation on the horizon-it's become more critical than ever for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to identify content created by AI to proactively address any potential privacy, accuracy, and security vulnerabilities across the enterprise.

In response, Copyleaks has leveraged its award-winning plagiarism and AI content detection capabilities to develop a new offering tailored to enterprise organizations. The solution tracks organization-wide content and validates the presence of AI to surface any potential exposures, enforce enterprise generative AI bans, and proactively mitigate all potential risk.

"Given the rapid adoption of AI-generated content, along with all of the questions being left in its wake, now is the time to ensure that organizations are taking proactive measures to operationalize Generative AI GRC in a post-ChatGPT world," said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. "We're committed to being part of the solution by exposing AI adoption, usage, and risk and innovating to support an ever-changing technological landscape. "

Key use cases the new generative AI GRC solution supports include:

Identifying Code-based Copyright Infringement

AI-generated code can easily lead to copyright infringement and licensing issues, such as using code under a license that does not allow commercial use. Furthermore, if it contains code that falls under the General Public License (GPL), it can potentially result in an entire project, even elements that are proprietary, being declared open-source.

Protecting Against Proprietary Information Usage

Identifying content created by AI allows organizations to recognize potential privacy, regulatory, accuracy, and security vulnerabilities. Teams across organizations creating content utilizing AI text generators come with risks including unintentional plagiarism and copyright and intellectual property infringement. Moreover, organizations that choose to ban access to generative AI platforms including ChatGPT now have the tools to identify any unauthorized usage and enforce guidelines.

Protecting and Tracking Your Organization's Proprietary Content

AI-generated content can potentially infringe on your organization's proprietary content and code: stay aware of how your content and data are used, identify leaks and infringers, and know your content distribution.

Additional information on Copyleaks' GRC solution can be found here.

About Copyleaks

Dedicated to creating secure environments to share ideas and learn with confidence, Copyleaks is an AI-based text analysis company used by businesses, educational institutions, and millions of individuals around the world to identify potential plagiarism and paraphrasing across nearly every language, detect AI-generated content, verify authenticity and ownership, and empower error-free writing.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

