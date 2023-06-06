Cutting-Edge Project 2 Payment Features Instantly Upgrade Contractors' Website Forms

Now contractors can automate contact creation, receive quote and project requests, and accept payment right from their existing website with Project 2 Payment

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Project 2 Payment, the easiest tool for U.S.-based contractors to create estimates on-site, send invoices, and get paid faster, just released two new time-saving features: Project Request Forms and Payment Page Parameters.

Project 2 Payment

The easiest tool for contractors to create estimates & send invoices

With Project Request Forms, contractors can automatically convert form data submitted through their website into new customer contacts and pending estimate or project requests within Project 2 Payment. That means no more lost form requests or manual data entry from website contact forms. Upon form submission by a prospective customer, contractors will be notified within Project 2 Payment and via email that they have a new project request for review. Likewise, the requester will receive an automated email notification that their request has been received.

As an enhancement option to standard Payment Pages, now contractors can append Payment Page Parameters to their page URLs to prefill - and even lock down - aspects of the payment form such as pricing, tax, notes, and even invoice ID fields. If contractors have standard pricing for services like on-site quotes or regular maintenance visits, they can say goodbye to unpaid invoices, and hello to fast and easy payments taken right through their website.

Supporting Quotes

Vince Arnoldi, President

"Websites are powerful tools that help contractors and small business owners generate more business. With the release of Project Request Forms and Payment Page Parameters, we're excited to offer powerful tools that maximize the resources contractors already have and help them get more done with less."

Taylor Lund, Director of Product Management

"Moving from familiar, yet often clunky, processes to something automated and streamlined doesn't have to be complicated. We've purpose-built Project 2 Payment to be simple to use regardless of how tech-savvy you may be. Plus, our award-winning support team is there to walk you through setup step-by-step so you're up and running in no time."

About Project 2 Payment

Project 2 Payment is the best field service management software on the market for contractors looking to create project estimates on-site, send invoices, and collect payments with ease. This simple-to-use tool was founded out of the belief that small-business savvy, payment expertise, and software simplicity are small distinctions that can make a big impact in helping hardworking U.S.-based home service business owners save time and get paid faster.

Visit www.project2payment.com to learn how Project 2 Payment streamlines the way you create bids, send invoices, and track payments.

Contact Information

Megan Lund

Marketing Director

megan.lund@project2payment.com

651.768.5238

