E-voting available (VOTACCESS) from June 6, 2023, to June 20, 2023 (03:00 pm CEST)

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that manufactures biobased ingredients using fermentation technology and a circular business model, notifies the public that its Combined General Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 9:30 am CEST, at the Company's office at Le Silex2 City, 9 rue des Cuirassiers 69003 Lyon.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Documentation General Meetings section.

To submit their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the meeting notice published in the BALO on May 17, 2023:

attend the Meeting in person;

vote by internet via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to address manufacturers' growing need to reduce the carbon footprint of their inputs and move towards more natural ingredients, AFYREN manufactures biobased products to replace petroleum-derived molecules. Because of its innovative, unique, and proprietary process, the French greentech company offers low-carbon, bio-based alternatives in the following sectors: human and animal nutrition, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and fine chemicals. By valorizing local, non-food biomass, AFYREN helps manufacturers offer more sustainable finished products while remaining competitive.

The company is pursuing an ambitious development plan to better serve its international customers. Its first plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in France to serve mainly the European market. In early 2023, AFYREN announced the launch of a factory project in Thailand, partnering with a world leader in the sugar industry. AFYREN is also developing its presence in the Americas, in line with the distribution agreements already signed.

In 2023, AFYREN employs more than 110 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand Carling Saint-Avold and invests 20% of its budget in R&D each year.

AFYREN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

Contacts:

AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com



Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

investisseurs@afyren.com



NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: 01 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu



International Media relations

Bogert-Magnier Communications

James Connell

+33 6 2152 1755

jim@bogert-magnier.com