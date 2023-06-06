Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578
Tradegate
06.06.23
18:25 Uhr
40,900 Euro
+0,200
+0,49 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2023
Sword Group: 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23


Sword Group is working on a strategic plan for the transition and integration of Artificial Intelligence into its activities.

In response to the challenge posed by AI, Sword will adapt its development to the changes that this technology will generate.

The sale of AAA, a specialist recruitment and staffing company based in Aberdeen, Scotland, with annual revenue of €26m (2022) is part of the 1st phase of this plan.

This company will be deconsolidated from the PnL as of 31 May 2023.

AAA's profitability is in line with its market value. Consequently, this disposal will increase the Group's profitability.

The profitability target (EBITDA margin) is raised by around 1 percentage point as of 1st July 2023, to 13%.

In gross value figures, the 2023 EBITDA target remains unchanged at €36m.

This change in scope will also have a positive impact on the Group's organic growth rate.

This plan, based on agility and the rapid evolution of technologies, will be presented in the 2nd half of 2023.

Agenda

20/07/23
2023 Second Quarter Revenue

07/09/23
2023 Half Year Results Presentation Meeting, 10am, Paris, Registration


About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists


in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_AI_PutupforSaleAAA 06062023 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ef4dd0b-033b-4175-9def-c143167e2942)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
